× Hundreds celebrate LGBT pride in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Harrisburg Saturday for the 25th Annual Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania.

The event aims to shed some positive light on gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals.

Live bands, food and entertainment were just some of the few things attendees enjoyed.

Organizers say the festival is a great way for members of the community to celebrate diversity.

“There are so many people that are still not out to family and friends and this is an area they can come and they can feel very secure,” Brad Martin, pride president. “They are among other people that care about them,” he added.

More than 5,000 people came out to previous years festivals.