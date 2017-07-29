× State Police investigating an attempted homicide in Franklin County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Chambersburg are investigating an attempted homicide in Greene Township.

According to State Police in Chambersburg, On July 26 around 10:00 p.m., two unknown, men entered a house on the 2100 block of Stillhouse Hollow Road and started talking with the resident.

Two shots were fired, and the men fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5165 and reference PA17-800240.