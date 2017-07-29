× Victims of fatal Cumberland County crash identified

PENN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — The two men who died in a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-81 Friday are identified by State Police.

According to State Police, Epitacio Noel Diaz-Morales, 34, of Florida and Cosmin Ganta, of California died Friday evening after the tractor trailers they were driving crashed and caught fire.

State Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Diaz-Morales was driving Southbound on I-81 in Penn Township when for unknown reasons, swerved into the left hand lane, jackknifed, hit the Kutz Road Bridge abutment, fell onto Kutz Road and caught fire. The trailer was taking up the entire left lane and most of the right lane.

Ganta, who was driving right behind Diaz-Morales, swerved to avoid hitting the trailer, but hit the bridge abutment, and became wedged between the trailer and concrete barrier. Ganta’s vehicle immediately caught fire, according to police.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cumberland County Coroner says that both drivers were burned beyond recognition, they would need to be identified by their dental records.