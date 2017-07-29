× Youth Impact Project in York County helps families prepare for school

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — People in York County made sure those in need get a head start on the new school year Saturday.

Volunteers gathered at Northern York High School in Cumberland County for the Youth Impact Project.

The event helps families struggling financially to prepare for school.

Families who went, received free school supplies, books, sneakers and even haircuts.

Organizers say the project makes a huge difference for those who live in the area and could use a helping hand.

“A lot of these kids go to school and they feel like they’re two steps behind the game,” said Ken Landis, executive director. “So we’re hoping that when the community comes out, serves these kids, that they go back to school inspired,” he added.

Local businesses, churches and organizations all came together making Saturday’s event possible.