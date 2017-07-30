× 911 paging system down in York and Dauphin counties

YORK COUNTY, Pa — York County’s 911 paging system has been down for several hours, due to an issues with GPS signals according to a County spokesperson.

According to York County Communications Director Mark Walters, GPS signals at transmitter sites are not reaching satellites, and other paging systems are being used in the mean time, until it is fixed.

Dauphin County is also using a back-up paging system while until theirs is back up and running.

Residents can still call 911, as there are no issues taking and processing calls.

York County has taken the steps to notify the federal government of the issue.