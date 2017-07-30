Athletes gather in Lancaster County for first adult field hockey competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa - Fourteen teams from across the country met in Lancaster County for the first United States Field Hockey League Adult National Championship this weekend.

The event was presented by Anikan Sports and took place July 28-30 at Spooky Nook Sports Arena in East Hempfield Township.

Teams were selected by their communities to compete in the championship. Officials with the United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) say the group's goal is to grow the game for adults by encouraging local field hockey competition.

"It was always a sense of identity and when I'm on the field I feel like I am who I'm supposed to be," Kendra Lucking, the Director for the United States Field Hockey League said.

The three-day event also included an All-Star game and seminars for leaders to network and share knowledge about how to grow the game.