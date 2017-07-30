Baltimore reaches 200 homicide benchmark for 2017

BALTIMORE, Maryland– Riding through the streets of “Charm City,” frustrations are obvious.

“It’s us killing each other, too much crime against each other,” said Christina Day, who lives in the city.

Violence that many say is out of control and pressure on city officials that continues to grow.

“We have a responsibility to reduce that violence,” says Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Last Wednesday, the city hit another grim milestone, 200 homicides, a mark that wasn’t hit until September last year and mid-August in 2015.

“2-years ago, we didn’t even reach 200 by now,” Day said.

Now, a new plan to attack the staggering numbers. The police commissioner has reassigned 150 officers & supervisors, making up what’s called 21 District Action Teams. There are two for each of the city’s nine police districts.

“For months, city police officers have been walking the streets wearing body cameras. For better or worse, it’s captured plenty of incidents, part of an ongoing effort to build trust within the community,” said Mayor Pugh.

And experts who helped the Los Angeles and Boston Police Departments with crime are soon coming in to assist.

Mayor Pugh says, “I’ve got two consultants coming in August to help us transform our police department.”

For some, it’s not enough.

Community Activist Dr. Andre Humphrey says, “It seems like people don’t care the value of life anymore.” He thinks the answer already lies within the city of Baltimore. “You have people right here in Baltimore City capable of taking the bull by the horns.”

To give the young kids more guidance.

“We need to sit down and let them see that they have a future and there is hope,” Dr. Humphrey adds.