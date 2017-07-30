Friends, family and first responders send off Cedar Cliff 12U baseball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Cedar Cliff's 12-and-Under baseball team is heading to the World Series in North Carolina. But before they go, they received a big sendoff from the community.

Friends, family and fans all came out to wish the team good luck Sunday. Lower Allen firefighters and police officers escorted dozens of people to the kids' last practice at the field behind Rossmoyne Elementary School.

The teammates said they're excited to have this opportunity.

Mikey Shenk, who plays on the team, said, "Very surprised at first and then kind of came to the realization that they're all here to support us, and they'll have our backs down there."

The boys leave for the World Series in Clemmons, North Carolina on Tuesday.