Harrisburg Police investigating deadly shooting; 45-year old man killed

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they responded to the first block of North 18th Street just before 2:00 a.m., for reports that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man was lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say EMS was called, but the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives responded and are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call police at (717) 255-3162 or email at rgibney@harrisburgpa.gov.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/cases/homicide-investigation-0. Tips will remain confidential.