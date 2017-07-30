Harrisburg Police investigating a fatal shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Harrisburg Police say they responded to the first block of North 18th Street just before 2:00 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. When they arrived, a 45-year-old man was lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say EMS were called, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives responded and are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3162 or email at rgibney@harrisburgpa.gov.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/cases/homicide-investigation-0. These tips will remain confidential.