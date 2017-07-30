It’s a sunny Monday and still comfortable too

SUNNY SKIES AND STILL COMFY

The week begins refreshingly nice for July. Morning lows drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies. High pressure dominates our weather keeping the sunshine and dry conditions around for a few days. The humidity is still low for Monday but notches up Tuesday. You’ll notice it especially midweek and beyond. Temperatures are seasonable in the middle 80s to begin the week then warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for a few days. The storm threat returns Thursday, with a few possible during the afternoon. Only an isolated chance for Friday but more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Front is to our east early Saturday allowing for high pressure to settle over the area. Highs are not as warm in the lower 80s and the humidity is slowly dropping once the breeze picks up out of the northwest. Sunday is beautiful under bright blue skies, and it’s more comfortable, with readings warming to the lower and middle 80s.

