New mural dedicated in Cumberland County

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — It’s was a year in the making, now the Lemoyne Mural is complete.

Volunteers, sponsors and community members gathered for the dedication of the mural on Sunday. The artwork, which is located on the off-ramp of Interstate 83, going into Lemoyne, was designed by Daniel Finch. It represents the borough’s transportation history and allows Lemoyne to serve as the gateway to Cumberland County.

Finch is a Professor of Painting and Drawing at Messiah College, where he crafted and painted the mural. It was then transferred to the site in Lemoyne, where community members were able to help add more color.

The cost of the project was $81,000; raised by donations from public and private sponsors.