Shippensburg man jailed on domestic violence charges

SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Shippensburg man is in jail after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Zachary Marpoe, of Shippensburg is facing Simple assault, Recklessly endangering another, Recklessly endangering the welfare of a child and Disorderly conduct after a domestic violence on July 24.

Police say they were called by emergency room staff when an unconscious woman was brought in to the hospital shortly after midnight on July 25.

Marpoe was taken into custody, and is currently in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.