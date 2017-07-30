× York man dies 18 days after a two-vehicle crash on I-83

YORK, Pa — A York man has died 18 days after a 2-vehicle crash on I-83 in York County.

According to the York County Coroner, Brian C. Delpi, 54 of York, was a restrained passenger in a two-vehicle crash on July 11 on I-83.

The crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. near mile marker 2 on I-83. Delpi was taken to York Hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma and the manner of death is accidental.

There will be no autopsy.

State Police are investigating the crash.