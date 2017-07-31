Are you missing your pet snakes? Carlisle police find 2 scaly pets abandoned on porch of East Chapel Avenue home

CARLISLE — Police are trying to find the owner of two snakes left abandoned on the porch of a home on the 100 block of East Chapel Avenue Monday morning.

According to Carlisle police, officers were called to the residence and found a large glass case covered with a bed sheet on the porch of the home. Inside the case were two snakes, believed to be corn snakes.

Police are attempting to locate the owner of the snakes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.