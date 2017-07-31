× Auntie Anne’s pretzel lovers choose new limited-time flavor: Sriracha

LANCASTER — The people have spoken — more than 1.3 million of them, to be exact.

And they’ve chosen the next Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nation flavor creation: Sriracha.

The spicy new pretzel will be in stores for a limited time later this year, according to a press release from the company.

“As Pretzel Nation Creation confirmed, Auntie Anne’s fans are intensely passionate about their pretzels,” said Carol Pasquariello, vice president of marketing for Auntie Anne’s. “We loved letting them choose our next flavor and can’t wait for the Sriracha Pretzel to join our menu for a limited time later this year.”

An initial request for flavors on social media last month generated more 1,200 fan suggestions. The ten most popular flavors comprised the Pretzel Nation Creation finalists. Voting took place from July 21 – July 30 and Sriracha emerged as the overwhelming victor with nearly 200,000 votes more than second place S’mores.

At the other end of the spectrum, Pink Lemonade finished last with just 3,578 votes.

The final tally, according to Auntie Anne’s:

Sriracha : 638,759 votes

: 638,759 votes S’mores : 449,491 votes

: 449,491 votes Taco : 92,693 votes

: 92,693 votes Buffalo Wings : 90,861 votes

: 90,861 votes Maple Brown Sugar : 47,085 votes

: 47,085 votes Korean BBQ : 25,678 votes

: 25,678 votes Apple Pie : 20,855 votes

: 20,855 votes Chocolate Cherry : 9,522 votes

: 9,522 votes Dill Pickle : 7,907 votes

: 7,907 votes Pink Lemonade: 3,578 votes

For updated details about when the new pretzel will be available, visit AuntieAnnes.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.