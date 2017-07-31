× Barnstormers pitcher Bryan Evans is picked up by the Seattle Mariners

LANCASTER — Right-handed pitcher Bryan Evans is leaving the Lancaster Barnstormers after his contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Monday.

Evans’ scheduled start was scratched on Sunday. He joined the Mariners’ Class AA affiliate in the Texas League.

In 17 starts this season, Evans went 6-3 with a 5.05 earned run average. He won five of his last six decisions, and the Barnstormers went 12-5 in his starts.

Evans racked up 92 strikeouts in 92.2 innings while allowing just 19 walks with Lancaster this season. He leaves the team as the Barnstormers’ fourth-leading strikeout pitcher with 247. He holds the single-season strikeout record with 113, and once had a record 13 strikeouts in one game.

Evans was the Barnstormers’ Opening Night starter in each of the last three seasons, but he has yet to spend an entire season in Lancaster. In 2015, his contract was picked up by the Colorado Rockies, who moved him to their Class AA affiliate in New Britain, where he went 6-5. Last year, his contract was purchased by the Mariners, who sent him to Jackson, Tennessee to pitch with their Class AA affiliate.

Lancaster has had 10 player contracts purchased by Major League organizations this season, setting a team record.

“Bryan has pitched very well for us,” Lancaster manager Ross Peoples said in a press release announcing Evans’ departure. “He has been one of our veteran guys, and has kept us in the game consistently. We are very happy for him.”