Beautiful Monday ahead, but turning toastier and more humid through midweek

WARM BUT COMFY START: The weather pattern warms through the new week, but Monday is a pleasant and comfortable start despite warming temperatures! The morning is cool and comfortable for late July. Readings begin in the middle 50s to lower 60s with just a few passing clouds. Expect plenty of sunshine to continue into the afternoon. Readings are warmer, making it into the middle 80s. The humidity nudges up a bit during the afternoon, but it continues to increase through the night. Skies are mostly clear, but some patchy areas of fog are possible close to daybreak. Lows aren’t as cool, with readings in the 60s. Tuesday is muggier and warmer, but there’s still plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

HUMID WITH SMALL T-STORM CHANCES: Our next system approaches through the middle to end of the week, and although it is mainly dry, there are some small shower and thunderstorm chances. Wednesday is hot and humid, with afternoon temperatures pushing the 90 degree mark. There’s a small chance for a couple thunderstorms, but most should remain dry. There’s a better chance for a few thunderstorms Thursday. It’s still muggy and very warm, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Friday still brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Readings are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few thunderstorms could linger into Saturday depending on how quickly the next system exits the region. Otherwise, Saturday is fairly quiet with lowering humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels, and cooler temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Monday!