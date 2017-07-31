× Carlisle man arrested after allegedly striking woman, making homicidal and suicidal threats

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man is behind bars after he allegedly struck a woman and then made threats that he was going to kill her, her kids and himself.

Carlisle police responded to a residence in the 300 block of 4th Avenue on Friday around 8: 30 p.m. Officers first made contact with Takashi Crawford, 40, who was yelling inside the household. Police then saw the victim and she told them that Crawford struck her with his first on her left upper arm and made threats to kill her family, then himself.

The release states that a scratch was observed where the victim said Crawford punched her and a bruise was visible not long after the incident.

Crawford is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault domestic violence and harassment.