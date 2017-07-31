× Chambersburg man allegedly uses field hockey stick to assault victim

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County — A 25-year-old Chambersburg man has been charged with simple assault after allegedly striking a victim with a field hockey stick, according to Chambersburg police.

Jason Gill, of the 200 block of South Main Street, is charged with simple assault in the incident, which happened Saturday at 7:52 p.m. Police responded to a report of an assault at Gill’s residence. Upon investigation, they discovered that Gill allegedly used the field hockey stick to strike the victim on the back of the head. Gill was taken into custody without incident.