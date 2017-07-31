× Crews working to repair water main break in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A water main break near Bristol Drive and Devonshire Road has resulted in low water pressure for customers in the area, according to a SUEZ press release.

The release says water crews are repairing the damage. The work should last into the afternoon, the company says.

When water service resumes, some customers could experience discolored water or air in their lines, SUEZ says. They are advised to run their cold water tap (only) until the issues clear up.

If the issues persist, customers are advised to contact SUEZ at (717) 564-3662 or (888) 299-8972.