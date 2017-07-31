Dauphin County Coroner has show on national TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -

Did you know that the Dauphin County coroner has his own show on national TV?

Yeah, that's right...the coroner!

The hit show, which airs Monday nights on Investigation Discovery, follows the cases that Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick helped solve.

A new episode continue to air Monday nights in August, and on FOX43 morning news Drew Anderson got to talk with the star of The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead.

When Drew asked Graham Hetrick how his job is much more than just working with bodies, he said "I speak for the dead. My show is called that for a reason. By listening to and understanding how people die, we can better understand how to live our own lives."

This is the second season of the hit show.

You can meet Graham at a community event on Saturday, August 12.