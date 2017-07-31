× Driver accelerates through flock of domesticated ducks, killing 11, State Police say

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — State Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in which an unknown driver killed a flock of domesticated ducks, according to police reports.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 16 on Bridgewater Road near Roxbury Road, police say. The ducks were walking along the shoulder of the road when a blue Scion TC approached. The vehicle slowed down, swerved onto the shoulder and accelerated, striking and killing 11 of the ducks. The vehicle then allegedly ran through a stop sign at the intersection, nearly striking another vehicle, and fled the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle Barracks at (717) 249-2121.