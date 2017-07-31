× Harrisburg officer, Dauphin County dispatcher face charges after marijuana plants found at residence

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg police officer and Dauphin County public safety dispatcher face charges of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture marijuana and criminal conspiracy, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico.

Marisco announced this evening that a search warrant, executed by the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police, was issued at the residence of Christopher Thomas, who has been employed with the Harrisburg Police Department since 2009, and Emily Fagan.

Investigators discovered four marijuana plants growing at the home ranging from one to four feet in height, the release states.