Harrisburg police identify victim in fatal shooting early Sunday morning

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the 45-year-old man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Harrisburg police, the deceased is James Bair, 45.

Police responding to the report of a shooting on the first block of N. 18th Street Sunday morning found Bair lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (717) 255-3162 or email at rgibney@harrisburgpa.gov.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the incident.