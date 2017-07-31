× Harrisburg woman accused of trying to run over her fiance during domestic incident

HARRISBURG — A 34-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to run over her fiance with a vehicle during a domestic incident early Monday morning, Susquehanna Township police say.

Latisha Morton, of the 900 block of Parkway Boulevard, is charged with Simple Assault by Physical Menace and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Police say the incident happened Monday at 2:16 a.m. on the 2100 block of Boas Street.

According to police, a witness called in a report of an active disturbance. When officers arrived, the witness told them a man was almost struck by an SUV operated by a female driver. The witness told police they observed a black Nissan traveling west down N. 21st Street. The vehicle turned around and headed east, directly at the male victim, who was forced to jump out of the way to elude the vehicle. The witness said the victim would have been struck had he not jumped.

The investigation identified Morton as the driver. She was taken into custody, according to police.