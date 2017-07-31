× Harrisburg woman accused of writing false tip amounts on bill at restaurant

HARRISBURG — A 34-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing forgery and theft by deception charges after allegedly writing false tip amounts on bills at a West Hanover Township restaurant, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Janae Murray was arraigned on three counts of forgery and one count of theft by deception before Magisterial District Judge Lowell A. Witmer following the incident, which occurred on July 21 at a restaurant on the 200 block of North Hershey Road, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31.