Improvements coming to the Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority has awarded more than $300,000 for five projects aiming to improve the customer experience at Harrisburg International Airport.

With the terminal at HIA turning 13 this year, Executive Director of the SARAA, Timothy Edwards said that they need to “Continue to invest in key areas of the complex to keep up with new technology while improving aging facilities.” Edwards is also owner and operator of HIA.

Upcoming projects will include replacing an old shuttle bus with a brand new one, replacing airline Flight Information Display Systems in the terminal and online, continued upkeep of the parking garage, and restroom upgrades.

Edwards also notes that through June 30th, a total of 591,775 passengers have used the Harrisburg International Airport, which is a 3.4% increase from the same time last year. Air Canada also had it’s busiest June ever at the airport, with a total of 1,845 passengers.