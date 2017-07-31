× Lancaster man to serve 15 years for dealing ‘RUSH HOUR’ heroin

LANCASTER — A 25-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for dealing “RUSH HOUR” branded heroin, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says.

Jeffrey Hernandez, formerly of Zook Avenue, pleaded guilty to felony drug dealing charges in May. He was sentenced to 5 1/4 to 15 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth.

Hernandez was charged after police searches discovered more than 300 bags of heroin, stamped with a “RUSH HOUR” brand, in his possession.

Police began investigating after the “RUSH HOUR” branded heroin was involved in several overdose cases.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force coordinated the arrest and searches with area police departments, including Lancaster City Police. Hernandez was located on July 8, 2016, on Church Street, with a 20-bundle brick of heroin — about 266 bags — and an additional 92 loose baggies of heroin, the DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick, who prosecuted the case, asked Ashworth to order consecutive sentences on the two felony dockets, which the judge did. Cusick noted that Hernandez was not an addict, but rather sold heroin out of greed. He started dealing just months after being released from a prison sentence for similar offenses, Cusick added.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force filed the charges.