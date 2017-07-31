Linebacker Jason Cabinda says facing nation’s best is all about adjustments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- Penn State football is coming off a Big Ten Championship and a Rose Bowl appearance where they put up 49 points in a losing effort against USC.

The Nittany Lions, led by a high-powered offense consisting of senior quarterback Trace McSorley and junior running back Saquon Barkley, took to the practice field this afternoon for the program's first day of camp.

But the Blue and White will not be the only explosive offense this season. Senior linebacker Jason Cabinda admitted it's never easy to go up against the nation's best.

"Offenses are always evolving, offensive coordinators are always looking for matchups," Cabinda told FOX43 Sports at last weekend's Big Ten Media Day. "Looking to put guys space, it's fast-paced nowadays."

He added, "All of those things are hard to keep up with but at the same time everything is shadows and mirrors. You look at the formations that they like and what they like to do and kind of approach the defense from that perspective."

Cabinda and the Nittany Lions start their schedule with three consecutive home games. The first is Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 p.m. against Akron.