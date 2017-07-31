× Lititz police cite woman for leaving 3 dogs in hot car

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A 40-year-old Michigan woman was cited for cruelty to animals after leaving three dogs unattended inside a hot vehicle, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The incident happened on July 24. Police were called to the first block of East Main Street for a complaint about the dogs. They found the animals inside the car, all panting heavily. The temperature was about 90 degrees at the time, police say. The dogs were in the car for about an hour before police used a tool to open the vehicle doors. Officers took protective custody of the dogs while they searched for the owner, who was eventually located.

Kristin Lee Basford, of Harrison Township, MI, was cited for Cruelty to Animals. She was summoned to appear in District Court, police say.

The dogs were returned to her custody after the incident, police say.