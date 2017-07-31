Lititz police seek suspect who allegedly provided false ID during stop

LITITZ — Police are seeking a suspect accused of providing false identification to police and fleeing the scene.

Jerry Puryear, whose last known address was on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Lancaster, was last seen at a Best Buy store on Hempstead Road on July 20, according to Lititz Borough Police. He is wanted on a Lancaster County bench warrant from a prior conviction, and allegedly provided false identification to Lititz Borough Police before fleeing the scene of an incident on July 17 in the area of E. Main Street and Willow Street in Lititz.

Anyone with information on Puryear’s location is asked to contact Lititz Police Officer Jared Hahn at (717) 626-6393 or hahnj@police.co.lancaster.pa.us.