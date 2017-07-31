× Mechanicsburg man will be tried on charges of identity theft, access device fraud

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — A Mechanicsburg man was bound over for trial on charges of identity theft and access device fraud, according to Upper Allen Township police.

David E. Failor Jr., 26, is accused of using a victim’s debit card to purchase items at numerous Cumberland County locations without her permission. The incident was reported in April. A police investigation identified Failor as a suspect, and he was arrested in June.

A preliminary hearing held Monday. Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin ordered the case held over for trial at the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.