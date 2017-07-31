× Newport man will face trial on theft by deception charges

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Newport man charged with theft by deception stemming from a February 2017 criminal complaint will be held over for trial, Upper Allen Township police say.

Anthony J. Mullen, of the 300 block of Juniata Parkway East, allegedly entered into an agreement with an Upper Allen Township resident to perform home repairs in May of 2016, police say. He provided an estimate for parts and labor to the victim, received payment, but never performed the work, according to police.

When the victim asked for a refund, Mullen refused to repay the victim, police allege. The victim reported the incident to police in February of 2017.

Mullen was arrested in May of 2017. A preliminary hearing was set for Monday, but Mullen waived it. He was bound for trial at the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.