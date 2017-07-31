× Off-duty police officer subdues suspected drunk driver at crash scene, police say

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — An off-duty police officer subdued a suspected drunk driver who allegedly attempted to flee the scene of an accident Saturday night, according to a State Police report.

Larry William Clayton Jr., 53, of Fort Loudon, allegedly caused a crash at Lincoln Way West and Path Valley Road at 8:39 p.m. Saturday night. Clayton allegedly tried to leave the scene, but was unable to flee because his vehicle was disabled. The off-duty police officer, who witnessed the crash, confronted Clayton as he attempted to leave. Clayton then allegedly retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and began to put a round in the chamber. The off-duty officer subdued Clayton until State Police arrived at the scene.

State Police say Clayton was found to be highly intoxicated at the scene. Online court records show Clayton has prior convictions for DUI.

Clayton was charged with DUI, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.