DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 81 Monday night.

The incident occurred at mile marker 68.6.

PennDOT says there is a lane restriction.

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 northbound at Exit 69 – Progress Ave. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 1, 2017

The victim’s identity has not yet been determined, according to police.