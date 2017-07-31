× Police identify driver in DUI single-vehicle crash that killed a passenger on July 23

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Adams County — Police have identified the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 56-year-old passenger on July 23.

According to police, Jorge Reynoso-Lazcano, a.k.a. Hugo Guzman-Calvo, was driving the black 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck a utility pole, ejecting one passenger and seriously injuring another.

Reynoso-Lazcano, who was also seriously injured in the crash, was charged with homicide by motor vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and DUI, along with other charges. He was taken into custody on July 28 and is currently in Adams County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to police.

Police say the vehicle was traveling west on Cranberry Road at 6:02 p.m. when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. One passenger, Florentino Zacharias-Gaspar, was ejected from the vehicle through the back window. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, according to police.

A second passenger, Paulino Sanchez-Torres, was sitting in the front seat. Police say he succumbed to his injuries while still inside the vehicle.