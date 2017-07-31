× Police investigating a series of burglaries at Shippensburg storage facility

SHIPPENSBURG — Police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred over the last week at a rental storage facility on North Morris Street.

Shippensburg police say unknown persons entered as many as 10 storage units by cutting the padlocks or handle mechanisms on the doors and stole a variety of items from some of the units. Among the items stolen are: two Field & Stream kayaks, Coca-Cola signs, a generator, a five-piece sectional sofa, a Hotpoint brand electric dryer, a Graco airless paint sprayer, a butane grill, and Marilyn Monroe and Betty Boop dolls in their boxes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361. Callers may remain anonymous.