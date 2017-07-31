× Police searching for Harrisburg man accused of indecent sexual assault of a minor

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are searching for a Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in May.

Corey M. Vazquez Sr. is wanted for indecent sexual assault of a minor less than 13 years of age, according to Swatara Township police. His last known address is the 6000 block of Lehigh Avenue. Police say he is known to frequent Harrisburg, Dauphin County and Perry County.

Vazquez is described as a white/Hispanic male, age 29, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-7 and 150 pounds. He has a lion head tattoo on his ring finger, a tattoo on his stomach and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm. Police say his hair and beard may be longer and scraggly looking. He has been known to present himself as a Muslim occasionally, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.