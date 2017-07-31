× Police: Teen hears gunshots, hit by bullet while running away from the area

HARRISBURG, Pa.– An 18-year old was shot in Harrisburg Sunday night, while trying to run away from the area.

City police say around 5:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South 13th and Hanover Streets for a shooting. As they responded to the area, they were informed that an 18-year old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim indicated he had heard the shots and began to run away. As he ran, he was struck by one of the bullets. His injury is not life threatening,

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.