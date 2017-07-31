× Police trying to locate suspect accused of unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Lower Paxton Township police are attempting to locate a suspect accused of having unlawful contact with a minor.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Angel M. Ortiz-Caraballo, whose last known address was the 4700 block of Queen Street, Harrisburg. He is charged with one count of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Warrant Officer Dan Smeck at (717) 554-1341.