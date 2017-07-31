× Thieves steal batteries from RVs parked near Route 72 in Lebanon County

WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Police are investigating a series of thefts from recreational vehicles that occurred Thursday and Friday in the area of Fairview Circle and Lebanon Road.

Unknown suspects broke into several RVs, taking batteries and other items, police say.

On Thursday, a Mount Gretna woman reported an RV battery worth $65 was taken from her travel trailer unit parked along Fairview Circle

On Friday, a Manheim man reported an RV battery was stolen from his vehicle, which was parked along Fairview Circle

Also Friday, another Manheim man reported that suspects forcibly entered his mobile home, which was parked on Fairview Circle, and stole two batteries and two flat-screen televisions

An RV dealer on the 3100 block of Lebanon Road — approximately three miles from Fairview Circle — reported that suspects stole 13 batteries from travel trailers parked on the lot. Total loss was valued at $845.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Cornwall Borough police at (717) 274-2071.