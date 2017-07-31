Tuesday is much warmer, and more humid, but dry

HUMIDITY CLIMBS, STORM THREAT RETURNS

It’s a great evening with clear skies and ideal humidity levels for July. Temperatures fall through the 80s into the 70s. Overnight, it is a milder, with lows in the lower and middle 60s. Bright blue skies for Tuesday, the last day of July, and it’s warmer with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 80s. Winds are calm. Hotter temperatures Wednesday, and higher humidity, leads to storm chances, with a couple expected during the afternoon. Thunderstorm threat nudges up for Thursday. It’s a sticky day with readings in the middle and upper 80’s. Aside from isolated thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening Friday, it is very warm and muggy. Temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEKEND

Showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible Saturday, but may be limited to the morning depending on how fast the next system exits the area. Humidity levels are dropping through the day. Readings are still warm in the lower and middle 80s but fall by Sunday to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect a sunnier end to the weekend with comfortable humidity levels. We continue with dry and sunny skies Monday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist