96-year-old veteran rides in helicopter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Lampeter Township, Pa. - Age is but a number for a soon to be 96-year-old World War II veteran, who crossed one last item off his bucket list by riding in a helicopter. James Phillips geared up to fly high at the Smoketown Airport in Lancaster County. He served in World War II for three and a half years, and although he flew by plane when he served, he never rode in a helicopter. He says he created a bucket list after his wife passed away and has since crossed each and every item off.

"I lost my wife four years ago, and we used to do everything together, and I thought we'll now, what am I going to do?" said Phillips. "I started writing this and I thank the man upstairs for this beautiful day."

The Elizabethtown Legion Post 329 made Phillips' dream possible by covering the cost of the ride.