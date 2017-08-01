96-year-old WWII veteran crosses off the last item on his bucket list in Lancaster County: a helicopter ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- A soon-to-be 96-years-young World War II veteran, James Phillips, crosses off the last item on his bucket list at the Smoketown Airport: flying high on a helicopter.

Phillips served in World War II for 3.5 years. He said he created a bucket list after his wife passed away four years ago and has since crossed each and every item off. Although he flew when he served, he never took a ride on a helicopter.

Phillips, surrounded by the Elizabethtown Legion Post, who made the dream possible by covering the cost, completed his bucket list and flew above Lancaster County.

"I lost my wife four years, and we used to do everything together, and I thought well now, what am I going to do?! So I started writing this - what do I want to do? I am excited, I am very excited, and I thank the man upstairs for this beautiful day," said Phillips.

James "Jimmy" Phillips will turn 96 tomorrow. Happy birthday Sergeant Phillips!