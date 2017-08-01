A stickier, warmer day with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible Wednesday

STICKIER WITH STORM CHANCES

The evening is very warm in the 80s, and more humid. Overnight, under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures are warmer in the middle and upper 60s. With higher humidity and morning lows falling close or to the dew point, valley fog and haze is likely. It’s a muggier day Wednesday. Readings soar to near 90 by the afternoon. While mainly dry Wednesday, with our next system approaching, we introduce the threat for a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms are possible Thursday too. It continues very warm and humid, with highs near 90 once again. Friday still brings a threat for a few showers or thunderstorms as a cold front is poised to cross the area. The best chance is late evening and overnight.

NEXT WEEKEND

A lingering shower or two is possible in the very early morning hours, otherwise, Saturday is mainly dry. The humidity drops through the day making it more comfortable by afternoon. High temperatures are cooler in the lower 80s. It stays nice and feeling great under plenty of sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures once again are in the lower 80s. With a front hovering nearby, a few storms are possible Monday. It remains in the lower 80s Monday. Dry and partly cloudy heading into Tuesday with temperatures a bit warmer in the lower and middle 80s.



Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist