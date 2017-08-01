× Amnesty for Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws ends Friday

HARRISBURG — If you owe toll money to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, you only have a few days left to make good.

The Turnpike Commission’s partial toll amnesty program ends Friday at 7 p.m. Those who owe money for tolls or violations can settle their debt for less by calling (877) 736-6727 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Under the program, toll bills and violations that are less than 60 days old can be settled by paying the amount in full; all other fees will be forgiven. Toll violations older than 60 days that have been referred to Duncan Solutions, the Turnpike Commission’s collection agency, can be settled by paying the outstanding amount in full; a portion of the fees will be forgiven. In certain situations, a payment plan might be available, the Turnpike Commission says.

More than 1,645 of the Turnpike Commission’s top toll scofflaws have taken advantage of the amnesty program, which was launched on July 5, the commission says. The program’s intent was to give people a final chance to pay before a law goes into effect allowing the Turnpike Commission to work with PennDOT to suspend the motor vehicle registrations of habitual toll scofflaws.

“During the first three weeks of the amnesty period, we resolved 19,449 violation notices totaling roughly $1.1 million,” said PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig R. Shuey. “And while it represents a fraction of the 10,611 violators who collectively owe the PA Turnpike $17.1 million, it is revenue we didn’t have a month ago. Equally as important, chronic toll violators now know what they must do to avoid possible suspension of their vehicle registrations.”

Shuey said any PA motorists with six or more outstanding toll invoices or violations — or unpaid tolls and fees totaling $500 or more — should call now if they want to take advantage of partial-amnesty and have fees waived. In fact, any PA Turnpike motorist with an outstanding toll bill or violation, not just habitual violators, can take advantage of the partial-amnesty program.

The tougher penalty for habitual toll violators is a result of a state law, called Act 165, enacted last fall. It provides stronger enforcement tools to all tolling agencies in the Commonwealth to ensure motorists who use a toll road or bridge pay what’s owed.