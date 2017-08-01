‘Ask Evan’ How did the Americans with Disabilities Act begin?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question deals with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Stephen S. asks, "What is the history of the Americans with Disabilities Act and how did it get started? I know it was started in 1990 and I'm just trying to figure out the background of it since I'm physically disabled with cerebral palsy."

The Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA for short became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. According to the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund-- the ADA story began a long time ago in cities and towns throughout the U.S.-- when people with disabilities began to challenge societal barriers that excluded them from their communities-- and when parents of children with disabilities began to fight against the exclusion and segregation of their children.

In the late 1980's the National Council on the Handicapped, which is now the National Council of Disability, issued reports with legislative recommendations for congress to enact a 'comprehensive' equal opportunity law,

In 1989 a revised Americans with Disabilities Act was introduced-- and in 1990 the ADA was passed and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. The ADA is divided into five titles (or sections) that relate to different areas of public life.

More recently in 2008, the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act was signed into law and became effective on January 1, 2009. Essentially the ADAAA made a number of significant changes to the definition of 'disability.'

Thanks for the question Stephen! Remember if you have questions you'd like to ask send me an email at AskEvan@FOX43.com Put 'Ask Evan' in the subject line, or reach out to me on my Facebook page-- Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the topic I'll do my best to track down answers you are looking for.