Bailey Coach's owner one of 40 small-business leaders to meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. — John Bailey, owner of Bailey Coach in York, was one of 40 small-business owners who had an opportunity to meet with President Donald Trump this afternoon and discuss tax reform.

Bailey, who was one of four Pennsylvania owners, alerted the Trump administration that tax reform must include small businesses and they shouldn’t pay a higher tax rate than large corporations, the National Federation of Independent Business release states.

Also included in the meeting with Trump was Small Business Administration’s Linda McMahon, Pennsylvania congressman Mike Kelly, the president’s chief of staff, General John Kelly and Ivanka Trump.

“Some prior administrations seemed only to want to create more regulations, even when they didn’t involve safety or health, but President Trump and even his daughter Ivanka Trump understand business,” said businessman John Bailey. “Such pro-business support in Washington D.C. is promising, and I left the meeting believing they want to help make us successful.”

Steve Rennekamp, owner of Energy Swing Windows in Murrysville, Douglass Henry, owner of Henry Molded Products in Lebanon and Les Neilly, owner of Neilly Canvas Products in Pittsburgh, were the other three Pennsylvania business owners involved.

“It was refreshing and inspiring to confirm that President Trump is leading the charge with the best interests of small and independent businesses in mind,” said businessman Douglass Henry. “He has a good grip on the important issues we face as business owners and understands the actual mechanics that make small businesses run. He also knows what inhibits growth.”

Every single small business owner has told me they will take the money from @POTUS tax reform & invest it back into the business. pic.twitter.com/O4EQvZ4fPu — Linda McMahon (@SBALinda) August 1, 2017