Baltimore police officer reportedly involved in fatal shooting near Giant Food Store in Catonsville

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD.– FOX45 Baltimore is reporting that a Baltimore police officer was involved in a fatal shooting near a Giant Food Store early Tuesday morning.
Reports say police are on the scene of the shooting near the Giant Food Store off of Route 40 and Rolling Road in Catonsville.
Baltimore County Public Safety reports that the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The suspect in the shooting has reportedly died.
Further details are expected to be released later this morning.