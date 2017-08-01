Baltimore police officer reportedly involved in fatal shooting near Giant Food Store in Catonsville

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD.– FOX45 Baltimore is reporting that a Baltimore police officer was involved in a fatal shooting near a Giant Food Store early Tuesday morning.

On scene of police involved shooting near Giant. Rt. 40 & Rolling Rd. Suspect taken to the hospital. Updates on @FOXBaltimore Morning News. pic.twitter.com/YPYH3F5DxH — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) August 1, 2017

Reports say police are on the scene of the shooting near the Giant Food Store off of Route 40 and Rolling Road in Catonsville.

Baltimore County Public Safety reports that the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The suspect in the shooting has reportedly died.

UPDATE: Balt Co Police confirm suspect in police involved shooting has died. We're on scene & will have live updates. pic.twitter.com/x6r7NI2atY — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) August 1, 2017

UPDATE: Officer involved in Catonsville shooting was working secondary employment, confronted suspect who police say was stealing (1/2) — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) August 1, 2017

UPDATE: police say officer feared for his life and shot suspect. — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) August 1, 2017

Further details are expected to be released later this morning.